Microport Ep raises $169.5M in Shanghai IPO, shares drop in debut

Shanghai Microport Ep Medtech Co. Ltd. went public on the Shanghai Stock Exchange STAR Market and raised ¥1.17 billion (US$169.5 million) with its initial public offering. The company’s issue price was ¥16.51 per share. After opening at ¥15.50 per share, the share price dived to ¥13.15 at the closing of its first trading day. Microport Ep is an associated company of the Hong Kong-listed Microport Scientific Corp.