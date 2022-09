Biocytogen IPO raises HK$471.1M to back cancer candidates

Biocytogen Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. has raised HK$471.1 million (US$60 million) in net proceeds through an initial public offering on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange Sept. 1. It plans to use about three-quarters of the proceeds to advance clinical trials of two of its core anticancer candidates, YH-003 and YH-001. Company shares (HKEX:2315), initially offered at HK$25.22 each, closed at HK$26 on their first trading day.