Medtronic significantly extends time in range with Minimed 780G

Medtronic plc’s insulin pump adds more than six hours to the time-in-range for people with type 1 diabetes compared to the current standard of care, a recently published study found. The closed loop system also provides a far simpler method for controlling blood glucose levels compared to the multiple daily insulin injections and intermittent scans from a continuous glucose monitor widely employed today. The Adapt study results appeared in Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology on Sept. 1.