NIH, Opsis and Fujifilm begin trial of autologous stem cell patch for dry AMD

Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is still widely seen as the most common cause of irreversible blindness in those aged 50 and older, but the U.S. NIH and two partners from the private sector believe they have a solution. The three have teamed up to develop a patch embedded with induced pluripotent stem cells that has been implanted in a patient in the U.S. for the first time, marking the commencement of a safety study that may help take a bite out of the $4.6 billion in direct medical spending on AMD each year in the U.S.