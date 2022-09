HKEX Biotech Summit 2022 zooms in on biopharma investment trends

Investments in early stage biotech companies were in focus at the Hong Kong Stock Exchange’s (HKEX) Biotech Summit 2022. The virtual event on Sept. 1 saw discussions centered on this investment trend for younger biotech firms, which looks to be where capital is headed in the sector after a cooldown for listings in Chinese stock markets in the first half of 2022.