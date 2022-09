Financings tracking with 2019, but down 56% vs. 2021

While biopharma financings are down in value by 55.8% in comparison with last year, and even more in comparison with 2020, amounts raised are very much in line with the pre-pandemic year of 2019. So far this year biopharma companies have raised $38.56 billion through 674 transactions, not too far off from the $37.9 billion raised three years ago through 706 deals completed by the end of August.