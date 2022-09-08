BioWorld - Thursday, September 8, 2022
‘Cognitive’ brain models sneak in sociodemographics, researchers find

Sep. 7, 2022
By Anette Breindl
No Comments
How well connectomic models of the brain could be used to the predict performance of a specific person on cognitive tests was influenced by sociodemographic characteristics of that person, such as age and education. The findings, which were published in the Aug. 25, 2022, issue of Nature, suggest that models of cognition “are not predicting unitary cognitive constructs, such as episodic memory. Rather, they are predicting composites: measures of these constructs intertwined with sociodemographic and clinical covariates,” first author Abigail Greene told BioWorld.
