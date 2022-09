Home monitoring leads to lower death, rehospitalization rates for French HF patients

The association of health care professionals in Normandy (APRIC) and the regional support group for the development of e-health in Normandy released new data on the importance of home telemonitoring in heart failure. Patients participating in the Suivi Clinique à Domicile (SCAD) heart failure home telemonitoring program experience less re-hospitalizations and lower death rates than patients with the same pathology but not on the program.