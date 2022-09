First US patient receives Eshunt for treatment of hydrocephalus

Cerevasc Inc. has treated its first U.S. patient using an investigational device intended for patients suffering from hydrocephalus, one of the most common neurological conditions worldwide. Boston-based Cerevasc’s Eshunt system is being taken through its paces during a clinical study in Buenos Aires, Argentina and is aimed at replacing a half-century-old neurosurgical procedure associated with frequent failure, infection risk and high costs.