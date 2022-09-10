BioWorld - Saturday, September 10, 2022
Cellectis gears up for solid tumor research as ‘game-changing’ allogeneic CAR T cells edge toward market

Sep. 9, 2022
By Richard Staines
It’s been five years since the first CAR T-cell therapy was approved, marking the beginning of a new era in cancer therapy, but it’s been a huge effort from pharma to turn them into commercial therapies. David Sourdive, co-founder and vice president for CMC and manufacturing at gene and cell therapy specialist Cellectis SA, is one of many in the field of advanced therapies who argue that CAR T cells are just the vanguard from a new army of cell therapies that could prove decisive in the war against cancer.
