Regulatory Convergence 2022

Pessimism the order of the day in discussion of EU’s Medical Device Regulation

The casual observer may be inclined to think that the European Union’s Medical Device Regulation (MDR) is off to a rocky start, but those whose livelihoods are at stake have a more intimate view of the situation. An attendee at a Sept. 12 session at this year’s Regulatory Convergence lamented what she believes is a dismal outlook for EU patients and device makers in the coming year, a testimonial that drew cheers and applause from those in attendance.