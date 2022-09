Immuno-oncology

‘On’ and ‘off’ switches for CAR T-cell therapies help build safety and potency

A new generation of chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies with advanced functions could hold the answer to improved safety and efficacy for these effective but potentially dangerous cancer therapies, shows research led by Boston University. The scientists showed it is possible to add ‘on’ or ‘off’ switches to CAR T cells, which can be activated using oral drugs with a known safety profile.