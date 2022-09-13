Immuno-oncology

MC5R antagonism enhances tumor immunity in ICT-resistant cancers

Previous research has revealed that some downstream hormones or effectors of the hypothalamic-pituitary (HP) unit, such as glucocorticoids, estrogen and progesterone, are elevated in patients with cancer. It was also shown that these hormones regulate the function of immune cells in the tumor microenvironment, suggesting that the neuroendocrine system and HP unit might modulate tumor immunity. In the current study, researchers from the University of Science and Technology of China aimed to investigate the role of HP unit in tumor immunity.