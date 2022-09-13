BioWorld - Tuesday, September 13, 2022
Breaking News: Free access to BioWorld coronavirus articlesSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Immuno-oncology

MC5R antagonism enhances tumor immunity in ICT-resistant cancers

Sep. 13, 2022
No Comments
Previous research has revealed that some downstream hormones or effectors of the hypothalamic-pituitary (HP) unit, such as glucocorticoids, estrogen and progesterone, are elevated in patients with cancer. It was also shown that these hormones regulate the function of immune cells in the tumor microenvironment, suggesting that the neuroendocrine system and HP unit might modulate tumor immunity. In the current study, researchers from the University of Science and Technology of China aimed to investigate the role of HP unit in tumor immunity.
BioWorld Science Immunotherapy Targeted therapy Cancer Immuno-oncology