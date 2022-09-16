M&A participants may soon have to prove the transaction is not anticompetitive

The Biden administration’s views of mergers and acquisitions have veered sharply from those of the previous administration, but Jonathan Kanter, assistant U.S. attorney general, said recently that there is more to come. Kanter said the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) will shortly publish draft guidelines that would place the burden on the parties to these M&A transactions to prove the transaction is not anticompetitive, upending the historical presumption that the plaintiff is liable for demonstrating the anticompetitive nature of the proposed transaction.