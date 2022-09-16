Fourth time’s the charm: Mallinckrodt’s Terlivaz is approved by the FDA

With four complete response letters behind it and seven months ahead of its April 2023 PDUFA date, Mallinckrodt plc’s Terlivaz (terlipressin) has been approved by the U.S. FDA for treating hepatorenal syndrome. Terlivaz had a decade-long series of obstacles before getting the long-awaited approval. The vasopressin analogue selective for V1 receptors was approved, in part, on results from the phase III CONFIRM trial of 300 patients, which met its primary endpoint of renal function improvement, avoidance of dialysis and short-term survival (p=0.012).