China limits purchase of foreign med tech to support domestic developers

China has issued a slew of measures to encourage domestic developers by constraining overseas-made medical devices from entering the market. “Policies to guide medical institutions to give priority to the purchase of domestic medical devices and consumables can help Chinese manufacturers to acquire market share. This also encourages domestic manufacturers to continue improving technology to narrow the technology gap with foreign firms,” said Cai Mingzi, analyst at Kaiyuan Securities Co. Ltd., in a note.