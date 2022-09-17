BioWorld - Saturday, September 17, 2022
NYU researchers developing crystal ball for cancer patients

Sep. 16, 2022
By Annette Boyle
While no one can tell the future, a panel of autoantibodies developed by researchers at New York University Grossman School of Medicine and Perlmutter Cancer Center may give physicians a much better idea about how a patient will respond to immunotherapy. That could help improve therapy selection by accurately predicting whether a patient’s cancer will recur following immunotherapy or they will experience autoimmune side effects as a result of treatment, a study published in Clinical Cancer Research on Sept. 15 found.
