Galvanize raises $100M for pulsed electric field therapy platform

Galvanize Therapeutics Inc. scooped up $100 million in a series B funding round aimed at advancing its pulsed electric field (PEF) energy platform. Completion of the financing coincided with the merger of Galvanize with two other med-tech startups built around the same core intellectual property portfolio: Gala Therapeutics Inc. and Galaxy Medical Inc.