NIH officially launces Bridge2AI for artificial intelligence in biomedical research

The U.S. NIH is not generally regarded as a wellspring of concepts and policies in the world of artificial intelligence (AI), but that perception may change soon thanks to the agency’s Bridge2AI program. The agency announced recently that it will drop $130 million into this program over four years in an effort to develop standards for data used in AI research, a key development for device makers seeking to sell products that use these complex algorithms.