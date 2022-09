Cancer

EED inhibitor HJM-353 shows antitumor activity in preclinical models of cancer

Polycomb repressive complex 2 (PRC2) is composed of several subunits, such as EZH2, EED and SUZ12, and is a regulator of cell proliferation and development. Targeting the allosteric subunit EED may be a new approach for fully inhibiting PRC2 complex activity and addressing the limitations of EZH2 inhibition.