Neurology/Psychiatric

RF-3286: an NPFFR1 antagonist that shows promise for opioid-induced hyperalgesia

Neuropeptide FF receptor 1 (NPFFR1) and NPFFR2 regulate several biological functions and there is a lack of blockers for these receptors that allow the study of their function. Université de Strasbourg researchers have presented details on the design of RF-3286, an NPFFR1 antagonist for the potential treatment of hyperalgesia.