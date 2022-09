Imugene announces AU$80M capital raise to build out immuno-oncology platform

Immuno-oncology company Imugene Ltd. announced an AU$80 million (US$53.9 million) capital raise that will allow the company to add additional studies within its immuno-oncology pipeline as well as pursue potential licensing opportunities. The funds raised will allow the company to interrogate its pipeline further in other indications or combinations, Imugene CEO Leslie Chong told BioWorld. “There’s a lot we could do with our current pipeline, and now our cashflow is greatly extended.”