Infection

New antibiotic shows promise in eradicating gram-positive biofilm infections

Scientists from the University of Queensland have created a new antibiotic that can neutralize various gram-positive bacteria in mice, including major threats such as methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA). In a recent study, published in the Sept. 14, 2022, issue of Science Translational Medicine, the new compound outperformed the approved antibiotic vancomycin, and destroyed tough-to-eradicate bacterial biofilms while prompting a low rate of resistance.