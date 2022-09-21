BioWorld - Wednesday, September 21, 2022
Endocrine/Metabolic

At EASD, insights into β-cell development and its discontents

Sep. 21, 2022
By Anette Breindl
No Comments
Pancreatic β cells are the only cells in the body that produce insulin, and are the cells whose malfunctioning is the proximate cause of diabetes. Consequently, repairing or replacing β cells is one of the major goals of diabetes research. In type I diabetes, where the immune system destroys β cells, need to be replaced outright. In type II diabetes, β cells “disappear” in another way. There is ample evidence that under conditions of chronic high blood sugar, such cells dedifferentiate, becoming less β cell-like over time.
