Synthetic biology

Angiogenesis and tissue regeneration through synthetic cell growth factors

Synthetic cells (SCs) armed with recombinant growth factors could contribute to tissue regeneration and healing by promoting angiogenesis. This technology opens the door to its application in other therapies such as transplants that require the remodeling or formation of new blood vessels. In addition, they mark the way to produce intracorporeal biological drugs or the inhibition of the angiogenesis process itself when it comes to blocking the irrigation of a tumor.