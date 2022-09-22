Abpro inks potential $1.75B deal with Celltrion for HER2+ cancer therapy

Abpro Corp. and Celltrion Healthcare Inc. entered a global partnership valued at up to $1.75 billion involving ABP-102, a bispecific antibody targeting HER2-positive cancers, a move Abpro CEO Ian Chan said would help “accelerate this type of therapy for patients in need.” With ABP-102 in preclinical development, Abpro decided to start looking for a partner. HER2 is “one of the biggest targets in biotech, mostly relevant for breast, colorectal and gastric cancers,” Chan told BioWorld. “Celltrion happened to have a lot of experience in the space.”