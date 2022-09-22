Merck KGaA strikes option deal for Nerviano’s brain tumor-targeting PARP inhibitor

Merck KGaA has struck a collaboration and option-to-license deal with Nerviano Medical Sciences Srl centered around NMS-293, a next-generation PARP-1 inhibitor already in early clinical development for brain tumors. Merck is making a play for the poly (ADP-ribose) polymerase (PARP) inhibitor market, first opened up in December 2014 by Astrazeneca plc, when Lynparza (olaparib) was first approved in advanced ovarian cancer, going on to become a blockbuster through a partnership with Merck & Co Inc.