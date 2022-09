Vericyte deciphers the conundrum of aggressive prostate cancer in African American men

Aggressive prostate cancer disproportionately affects—and kills—African American men, but identifying which men are at highest-risk has proved challenging, particularly in younger patients. Vericyte Inc.’s Decipher prostate genomic classifier could help identify these men with early, localized prostate cancer at the greatest risk of aggressive disease, a new study published in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute found.