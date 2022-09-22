FTC’s Khan acknowledges cooperation with European Commission in Illumina-Grail deal

A subcommittee of the Senate Judiciary Committee met recently to review the current state of antitrust enforcement in the U.S., and heard from both the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) about their enforcement activities. FTC chairwoman Lina Khan acknowledged that the agency had coordinated with the European Commission about the transaction between Illumina Inc., and Grail Inc., activities which she claimed were nothing more than an attempt to promote regulatory efficiency.