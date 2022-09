FDA cites cybersecurity risk in Medtronic Minimed 600 insulin pumps

The U.S. FDA posted notice recently regarding a vulnerability seen in the Minimed 600 series of insulin pumps made by Dublin-based Medtronic plc, which exposes the user to the risk of unauthorized access to the pump’s software. The vulnerability could be exploited to interfere with the system’s ability to deliver only the desired amount of insulin, although the FDA acknowledged that no adverse events or complaints have been reported.