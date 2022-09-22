The U.S. FDA’s Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee (ODAC) took up the matter of Oncopeptides AB’s long-storied multiple myeloma (MM) drug, Pepaxto (melphalan flufenamide), and briefing documents ahead of the meeting – which provided little cause for optimism – proved predictive of ODAC’s vote. Shares of Oncopeptides (Stockholm:ONCO) have dropped more than 64% over the past five days as investor jitters worsened.

FDA reviewer Alexandria Schwarsin may have sealed Pepaxto’s fate with her presentation, which she concluded by saying that the agency “would not have granted accelerated approval” if it had known what’s known today, and that the risks with the drug “outweigh any potential benefit.” For ODAC balloters, the single, ominously worded question was: “Given the potential detriment in overall survival [OS], failure to demonstrate a progression-free survival [PFS] benefit, and lack of an appropriate dose, is the benefit-risk profile of [Pepaxto] favorable for the currently indicated patient population?” Voting came out yes 2, no 14.

Scott Waldman, cancer biology specialist from Philadelphia University and Thomas Jefferson University, cited the argument between Oncopeptides and the FDA over whether PFS was met and whether a post-hoc analysis of OS is adequate to prove Pepaxto’s worth. “I need to hear discussion about how either bring these things to compatibility,” he said. “Or are we entrenched in incompatibility?” The FDA replied that, even if the agency conceded that PFS was reached, OS remains the more germane endpoint – and Pepaxto fell short. “We do not use subgroup analyses to carve out indications,” said Nicole Gormley, director of the FDA’s division of hematologic malignancies. “By adding a [potential] limitation of use [via the post-hoc analysis], that’s essentially what they’re doing.” She referred to “data dredging,” as well as an “unprecedented scenario.”

In February 2021, Pepaxto became the first cancer peptide-drug conjugate to win accelerated U.S. approval, but things went downhill from there. Less than eight months after the green light, safety issues that arose in the confirmatory phase III Ocean study in relapsed/refractory (r/r) MM – which pitted Pepaxto against Pomalyst (pomalidomide, Bristol Myers Squibb Co.) – caused Stockholm-based Oncopeptides to pull the drug from the U.S. market in October. The move spoiled what had been regarded a powerful win for Swedish biotech, and came just ahead of a scheduled end-of-the-month ODAC meeting in which panelists were to weigh the drug’s safety profile. Trouble had begun in July of that year when the FDA placed a partial clinical hold on several ongoing trials of Pepaxto in response to what first appeared to be a data reporting mishap during the Ocean trial but later drew further scrutiny.

The tangled story continued to evolve in January of this year when Oncopeptides, pointing to a new analysis of the Ocean data, rescinded its withdrawal and started up talks again with the FDA. Meanwhile, the EMA’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use issued a positive opinion, which recommended full marketing authorization of the drug in the EU. In the U.S., Pepaxto is indicated as a fifth-line treatment, in combination with dexamethasone, for adult patients with r/r MM whose disease has proved unbeatable by at least one proteasome inhibitor, one immunomodulatory agent and one CD38-directed monoclonal antibody.

During Oncopeptide’s earnings call Aug. 11, 2022, CEO Jakob Lindberg held out hope, even given the prospect of a thumbs-down vote. “Sometimes an ODAC [vote] can be fairly hard to interpret. Sometimes a ‘no’ [later] becomes a ‘yes,’ and sometimes a ‘yes’ becomes a ‘no.’ I think everyone wants to do criminology on the actual ODAC itself, but, ultimately, [what matters are] the events that follow.” Klaas Bakker, chief medical officer, echoed and clarified Lindberg’s remarks. “The ODAC [meeting] itself is just one piece in the chain of events” that take place weeks after the panel gives its opinion, he said, when “the FDA takes a formal position that may or may not be aligned with ODAC's view.”

Cowen analyst Boris Peaker, like others, predicted the negative ODAC vote. Oncopeptide’s management said that the approval in the EU “was due to a potential survival heterogeneity that was seen in the proof-of-mechanism [POM] clinical trials,” he observed in a Sept. 20, 2022, report. “Oncopeptides analyzed data from many POM trials,” which showed higher benefit especially in older patients, a factor that may have driven the negative Ocean results. CEO Lindberg, during the ODAC meeting, said the age-factor outcomes as compared with Pomalyst could make Pepaxto in MM the “canary in the coal mine. We only ask you to keep an open mind.” The FDA was not convinced, however, and said the company has not done sufficient dose exploration work, suggesting that the 40-mg dose may be suboptimal.

Oncopeptides has enlisted key opinion leaders to sort through the trial findings. More analyses will be available this year and next. Peaker maintained his “market perform” rating on the shares, foreseeing a “low probability” that Pepaxto will return to the U.S. market. He envisioned “no path to profitable commercialization in Europe alone.”

Research continues to yield promising data in r/r MM. Carsgen Therapeutics Holdings Ltd. offered findings recently from the phase II experiment called Lummicar Study 2 with the BCMA-directed CAR T-cell therapy zevorcabtagene autoleucel. At the CAR-TCR Summit in Boston, attendees heard that the drug turned up a 100% objective response rate. Highlighted were findings from 11 patients with at least eight weeks of follow-up. All experienced a stringent complete response (sCR), complete response (CR) or very good partial response. As of the data cutoff Aug. 31, 2022, responses continued. The sCR and CR rates have not matured, the Shanghai-based company noted.

There have been setbacks, too, in MM. This month, I-Mab Biopharma Ltd., of Shanghai, said North Chicago-based Abbvie Inc. updated their deal for the CD47-targeting antibody lemzoparlimab, ending the study in MM and remaining U.S. efforts in acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes. The termination, “adding [to] the negative news flow” regarding the drug class, was mediated by other developments, Wainwright analyst Andrew Fein said in a Sept. 12, 2022, report. “We believe the data recently presented during the European Society for Medical Oncology Congress provide a divergent narrative toward the utilization of an anti-CD47, while additionally providing evidence toward lemzoparlimab’s differentiated profile,” he wrote.