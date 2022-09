FDA tells DBV to patch up Viaskin Peanut phase III study protocol before recruiting patients

DBV Technologies SA blindsided investors by disclosing that the U.S. FDA had placed a partial clinical hold on its phase III Vitesse trial of its Viaskin Peanut patch immunotherapy for peanut allergy, calling for several changes to the study protocol. Its demands came just two weeks after the company claimed to have finalized the protocol in consultation with the agency.