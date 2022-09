Skout clearance opens path to better, more consistent colonoscopies

Colorectal cancer (CRC) is expected to increase steadily through the decade to reach more than 2.2 million cases and 1.1 million deaths by 2030 as two concurrent trends tick up—an aging population, that typically has higher rates of the disease, and an alarming increase in cases in younger people. Iterative Scopes Inc. hopes to help gastroenterologists find precancerous lesions before they progress with its Skout device, which received U.S. FDA 510(k) clearance this week.