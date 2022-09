Sino Biopharm acquires NASH drug from Inventiva in $307M deal

Sino Biopharmaceutical Ltd. subsidiary Chia Tai-Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd. has acquired greater China rights to lanifibranor from Inventiva SA in a deal worth up to $307 million. Included in the deal are rights to develop and commercialize the drug in mainland China, Hong Kong, Macao, and Taiwan for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other metabolic diseases.