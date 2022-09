Muscarine dreams afoot as schizophrenia players step toward next breakthrough

Alkermes plc’s recent update on sales of the schizophrenia drug Lybalvi (also indicated for bipolar I disorder) along with positive phase III data from Karuna Therapeutics Inc. from tests of Karxt (xanomeline plus trospium) shone more light on the troublesome indication, where Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is advancing emraclidine in what could be a registrational phase II study.