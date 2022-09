Lava soars on $700M Seagen deal for EGFR Gammabody candidate

Shares of Lava Therapeutics NV rocketed by more than 90% Sept. 26 as the company disclosed a licensing deal with Seagen Inc. to develop and commercialize preclinical-stage EGFR-targeting bispecific candidate LAVA-1223, which comes with $50 million in up-front funding and up to a potential $650 million in milestones. It also adds further validation for harnessing gamma-delta T cells to treat cancer, an approach that is growing increasingly popular.