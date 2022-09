Japan approves Daiichi Sankyo’s Ezharmia for refractory T-cell leukemia, lymphoma

Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare approved Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd.’s Ezharmia (valemetostat tosilate), the first dual inhibitor of histone methyltransferases EZH1 and EZH2 for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory adult T-cell leukemia and lymphoma. It’s Daiichi Sankyo’s fifth new oncology medicine approved in Japan in the past three years.