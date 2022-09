Avidity searches for cause of SAE as FDA puts partial hold on dystrophy study

A serious adverse event (SAE) in one participant has led the U.S. FDA to place a partial clinical hold on Avidity Biosciences Inc.’s lead program. The action is centered on the phase I/II Marina study of AOC-1001, an antibody oligonucleotide conjugate for treating myotonic dystrophy type 1, the most common form of muscular dystrophy in adults.