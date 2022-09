Otolith elevates coffers with $20M to treat vertigo

Otolith Sound Inc. closed a $20 million series A financing round led by Morningside Ventures for its treatment for chronic vertigo. The latest funding follows a $3.3 million seed financing round and breakthrough device designation in June 2021. The funding will be used to support ongoing clinical programs and its anticipated FDA approval of its noninvasive wearable device Vestibular System Masking (nVSM) technology.