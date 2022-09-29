BioWorld - Thursday, September 29, 2022
GAO cites privacy, program integrity concerns in connection with Medicare telehealth

Sep. 28, 2022
By Mark McCarty
No Comments
The U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) recently published a report on the pandemic-driven expansion of telehealth for Medicare beneficiaries, and pointed to some privacy and security risks of which patients may be unaware. However, GAO also noted that the CMS does not yet have a good handle on the rate of telehealth fraud and has not yet collected reliable data on telehealth outcomes, two gaps that will have to be filled if Congress is to comfortably vote to make permanent some of these pandemic-driven telehealth policies.
