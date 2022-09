Biopharma stocks up 1.5% as markets continue to struggle

Despite a sharp increase in mid-August, BioWorld’s Biopharmaceutical Index ended that month up a mere 1.4% and rose only slightly in September to 1.5% as of the 26th. It has done significantly better than the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index and the Dow Jones Industrial Average, which are down 23.2% and 19.5%, respectively.