Zai Lab Ltd. has agreed to pay $30 million up front to in-license from Seagen Inc. exclusive rights to the antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) Tivdak (tisotumab vedotin) in mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan. Seagen is also eligible to receive development, regulatory, and commercial milestone payments of undisclosed value, as well as tiered royalties on net sales of the drug in Zai’s territory.