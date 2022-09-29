US Chamber’s Crenshaw: Artificial intelligence is ‘a race we must win’

The notion that advances in artificial intelligence (AI) are a question of national economic competitiveness has been gaining currency of late, and a hearing in the U.S. House of Representatives lent more credence to the idea. Jordan Crenshaw of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce referred to the hazard of allowing dictatorships to set the standard for the use of AI as well as the ever-increasing global economic impact of these algorithms, adding that when it comes to AI, the U.S. is “in a race we must win” for both ethical and economic reasons.