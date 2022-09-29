US OIG looks at accelerated approvals by the numbers

U.S. lawmakers concerned about unconfirmed clinical benefit of drugs with accelerated approval got more fodder for their arguments in a new report from the Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General (OIG). According to that report, which was released Sept. 29, Medicare and Medicaid have spent more than $18 billion over the past few years covering 18 drugs granted accelerated approval that haven’t completed their confirmatory trials even though the trial completion dates have passed.