The U.S. FDA has approved Relyvrio, the therapy formerly known as AMX-0035, for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) in adults. Relyvrio, from Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc., is the third approved treatment option available for ALS, perhaps best known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, in the U.S. and the first to demonstrate a significant slowing of disease progression and functional decline, as well as extended survival, in a randomized, placebo-controlled trial.

Relyvrio is the company’s first regulatory approval in the U.S. and its second regulatory approval worldwide. The approval was announced the afternoon of Sept. 29, the drug’s PDUFA date. The application had priority review and orphan drug designations.

The drug scored its first approval in June with Health Canada. In late July, Amylyx launched AMX-0035 in Canada, where it is marketed as Albrioza.

Cost to patients is going to draw plenty of attention when it is announced. Price came up when the FDA convened its Peripheral and Central Nervous System Drugs Advisory Committee (PCNSDAC) on Sept. 7 for a second discussion about the drug’s efficacy. A committee member said a hefty price tag could financially harm patients who have few treatment options. The committee recommended approval, 7-2, reversing the 4-6 vote against approval the committee gave in March. Panelists voting against approval cited the small size of the single phase II CENTAUR trial and questioned the data analysis.

Those who changed their vote said they were convinced by evidence Amylyx presented on a survival benefit. They also cited the FDA’s explanation of regulatory flexibility that put the concept of “substantial evidence” in the context of unmet medical need.

In August, the Institute for Clinical and Economic Review (ICER) posted a revised evidence report assessing the comparative clinical effectiveness and value of AMX-0035 and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America Inc.’s Radicava (edaravone) in treating ALS. Unlike then-current ALS treatments approved in the U.S. that largely focus on supportive treatment, ICER found that AMX-0035 “appears to extend life and modestly slow disease progression,” providing a small to substantial benefit.

ICER’s cost-effectiveness pricing of the health-benefit price benchmark (HBPB) for AMX-0035 ranged between $9,100 to $30,600 per year. That’s significantly higher than the annual HBPB range of $1,400 to $3,200 ICER estimated for Radicava, but it’s well below the $171,000 annual price tag for the Mitsubishi oral ALS drug.

Getting an ALS drug approved has been daunting. On the same day as the Amylyx approval, Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co. Ltd. said that verdiperstat, a selective, brain-penetrant, myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor, did not statistically differentiate from placebo on the prespecified primary efficacy outcome in a phase III study.

It’s a tough time to get any drugs approved. FDA approvals are down by 27% in 2022, sagging to the lowest number of approvals since 2016.

Relyvrio’s efficacy was demonstrated in a 24-week, multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, parallel-group study. The trial’s 137 adult patients were randomized to receive either Relyvrio or placebo. The patients receiving Relyvrio experienced a slower rate of decline on a clinical assessment of daily functioning than those receiving placebo. Longer overall survival was seen in a post-hoc, long-term analysis of patients who originally received Relyvrio compared to those who originally received placebo.