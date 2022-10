Cionic steps up with $12.4M series A for mobility augmentation device

Cionic Inc. doubled its funding to date with a $12.5 million series A round led by Bluerun Ventures. The cash infusion will support the manufacturing and delivery of the company’s Neural Sleeve, development of additional products on its human augmentation platform and expansion of the team. The Neural Sleeve received FDA clearance in February and is designed to help individuals with impairments caused by multiple sclerosis, stroke, cerebral palsy and other diseases retain or regain mobility.