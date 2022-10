NICE prods NHS to gather data for wearables used to track Parkinson’s

In a development that is a potential boon for wearables and other sectors of the digital health industry, the U.K.’s NICE has petitioned the National Health Service (NHS) to expand its coverage of devices that monitor patients with Parkinson’s disease. That data would be used by NICE to inform a health technology assessment that might ultimately boost sales of these devices if the data suggest a strong benefit to patients and to the U.K. health care budget.