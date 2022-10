Space robust as Calithera, Kronos, others anchor in Syk bay

Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s in-licensing deal to take ownership of a pair of oncology assets from Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. may be on its way to paying off, perhaps especially with regard to the oral Syk/FLT3 inhibitor mivavotinib, formerly known as CB-659/TAK-659.