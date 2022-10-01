Congress passes MDUFA V reauthorization as part of spending bill after months of wrangling

The U.S. Congress passed a five-year reauthorization of the Medical Device User Fee Amendment (MDUFA) agreement, the fifth iteration of this user-fee agreement since the system's implementation in 2002, after many months of back and forth with the med-tech industry. The extension passed as part of a temporary spending bill needed to avoid a partial government shutdown ahead of Friday’s deadline. The spending bill passage gives lawmakers a reprieve until after the midterm elections when they'll need to figure out a longer-term funding plan for the fiscal year ending Sept. 30, 2023.