Incyte swoops for vitiligo specialist Villaris in potential $1.43B deal

Incyte Inc. has agreed to acquire Villaris Therapeutics Inc., the developer of a monoclonal antibody for vitiligo that aims to treat a larger proportion of the skin than an available topical cream, for $70 million up front, plus up to $310 million in potential development and regulatory milestone payments. The deal includes up to $1.05 billion in commercial milestones on net sales of auremolimab, a preclinical MAb that works against IL-15Rβ and is expected to reach the clinic in 2023.